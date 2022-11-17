 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Disney acquires the ship formerly known as Global Dream for its fleet

Photo: Disney Parks


Disney Cruise Line has acquired the largest ship in its fleet from a bankrupt Hong Kong holding company.

The ship, which was under construction in Germany when it was acquired by Disney Cruise Line, can hold 9,000 people. 

Disney says the vessel formerly known as the Global Dream won’t be used at its full capacity, but will welcome about 6,000 people aboard. 

The company says she’ll get a new name, and a Disney makeover in another German shipyard, before setting sail in 2025. 

Passengers can expect innovative Disney experiences, world-class dining and live entertainment aboard the ship.

The Disney Wish is currently the largest ship in Disney’s fleet. She sails out of Port Canaveral to the Bahamas on 3- and 4- night cruises. Read more on the Disney blog. 


