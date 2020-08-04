 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Disney 3Q revenue drops 42%, missing expectations

by (WMFE)

Photo: Travis Gergen

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Walt Disney Co. has reported that its net income fell dramatically in the three-month period that ended in June.

That’s when most of its theme parks remained closed and theatrical movie releases were postponed.

Its bottom-line results, however, were better than analysts expected although Disney’s revenue fell short of forecasts.

The entertainment giant has soared to success with the breadth of its media and entertainment offerings.

It is now trying to recover as the coronavirus pandemic pummeled many of its businesses. It was hit by several months of its parks and stores being closed, cruise ships idled, movie releases postponed and a halt in film and video production.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP