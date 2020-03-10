 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


Discovering A New Star: Jocelyn Bell Burnell’s Advice For Astronomers And Women In Science

by (WMFE)

Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell visits Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Photo: Brendan Byrne

Back in 1967, Dr. Jocelyn Bell Burnell observed a curious set of radio pulses from a new type of telescope. Her findings would lead to a new type of star — a pulsar — and begin a new chapter of astronomical discovery. The findings were groundbreaking and paved the way for a new type of observation — radio astronomy.

We’ll chat with Burnell about the story of that discovery, where she sees the future of radio astronomy heading and her work to get more women and minorities involved in STEM.

Then, Space is huge, but that doesn’t mean you don’t have to keep it clean. As we continue to venture into our solar system with robotic explorers and human missions, there’s a greater need for good hygiene. On this week’s “I’d Like to Know” segment, we’ll chat with physicists  from the University of Central Florida about keeping our dirty Earth-germs off other planets and moons — and why the search for life depends on it.


Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast

