Diner leaves $10,000 tip for workers at Florida restaurant

Photo: Sam Dan Truong
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A diner at a north Florida restaurant gathered the staff of 10 together to thank them for their hard work before leaving them a $10,000 tip to share.
It happened last Tuesday night as the man, his wife and son finished their dinner at the Wahoo Seafood Grill.
Owner Shawn Shepherd says when an employee called him about the tip, he thought it couldn’t be true. He asked them to double-check the man’s ID and the name on the back of his credit card.
He says it was like Christmas morning watching the workers get their huge tip.
