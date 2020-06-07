 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


Digging Into Slate’s Black Film Canon

by Linda Holmes (NPR)

Omar Epps and Sanaa Lathan on set of the 2000 film, Love & Basketball. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Right now, many of us are thinking about the ways we can start to address the shortfalls in our own knowledge that have grown out of structural racism in every part of life, entertainment very much included. And if you’re looking for one place to start, we want to point you toward Slate’s Black Film Canon. Four years ago, Slate published a list of 50 great films by black directors. It was put together by Dan Kois and Aisha Harris in 2016, and Aisha came on Pop Culture Happy Hour to talk about it with us.

Aisha is now at the New York Times, and if you listen to our show, you know she’s been with us quite a few times since. We always want to share great things that you can watch, especially if they might not be the most familiar to some of you. And here, Aisha talks about just some of the work from black directors that belong in anyone’s history of film, from comedy to romance to historical drama.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP