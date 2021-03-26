 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Did You Find A Rocket Part? New Bill Strengthens Protections For Spaceflight Hardware Owners

by (WMFE)

Fisherman Dave Stokes poses with SpaceX parachutes and hardware he recovered off the coast of Daytona Beach. Photo: Sea Lover Fishing / YouTube

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

A bill is heading to the floor of the Florida house, aimed at protecting ownership of rocket parts that might fall from the sky.

The House bill filed by Merritt Island Republican representative Tyler Sirois protects pieces of commercial rocket hardware, ensuring private companies remain the owner of any pieces that might be recovered by private citizens.

As companies focus on reusability, some of these rocket parts like parachutes and nose cones fall into the ocean. Last year, a fisherman recovered SpaceX’s parachutes and capsule hardware off the coast of Daytona Beach.

“As Florida continues to lead the nation in commercial aerospace, our laws need to evolve with the growing and unique demands of this industry,” said Sirois. “The recovery of spaceflight debris is an increasingly common issue in Florida. The return of these materials is necessary to evaluate vehicle safety and performance.”

The bill strengthens legal protections of the company’s ownership of the items like parachutes, hatches and fairings. The law would require anyone who finds spaceflight hardware to contact law enforcement.

The proposed legislation makes attempting to sell or misrepresent ownership of the hardware a crime. and gives law enforcement the authority to recover missing hardware.

A companion bill in the Senate, sponsored by Republican state Senator Tom Wright of New Smyrna Beach, has one more committee stop before heading to the floor. “This legislation is yet another demonstration of Florida’s commitment to the commercial aerospace industry,” said Sirois.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. He also helps produce WMFE's public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

TOP