 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Diapers are still taxable in Florida, but Rep. Anna Eskamani wants to change that for one in three families who struggle to afford them

by (WMFE)

Photo: Jason Sung


Orlando Rep. Anna Eskamani’s bill that would remove a sales tax on diapers in the state is quickly moving through committees in the Florida House. 

Rep. Anna Eskamani’s bill that would eliminate a six percent sales tax on diapers in the state has one more committee to go before a full vote in the House. 

Eskamani says one in three families currently suffer from diaper insecurity, and food stamps and other traditional means of assistance can’t be used to buy diapers.

She says in some cases diapers can cost new moms and dads upwards of $70 to $80 dollars a month.

“I have to push, push, push for us to eliminate a tax on diapers and yet corporations are able to get billions of dollars in a tax break. That example alone demonstrates such a disparity in the prioritization of who gets support in the state of Florida.”

Eskamani says the bill, and its companion in the Senate, have faced some pushback from Republican colleagues who are concerned about the loss of revenue.

“Diapers bring anywhere from $60 to $80 million dollars into the state budget.”

If Florida passes a tax exemption on diapers, it would be the 16th state to do so joining the likes of California and New York. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP