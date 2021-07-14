 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


DHS Issues Immigration Warning To Haiti And Cuba

by Daniel Rivero (WLRN)

Photo: Spencer Everett


Haiti and Cuba are both facing political crisis, Haiti after the former president was assassinated and Cuba after an unprecedented public uprising against the authoritarian government.

Alejandro Mayorkas is the secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security, and he sent a message to residents of both countries yesterday.

“The time is never right to attempt migration by sea. To those who risk their lives doing so, this risk is not worth taking. Allow me to be clear: If you take to the sea you will not come to the United States.”

The secretary said the Coast Guard is monitoring any migration attempts in the Caribbean. He also said the Coast Guard is watching for boats illegally heading to Cuba from the state of Florida.


