DEVELOPING: Orange School Board Considers Later Start Date, Combining Face-To-Face With Virtual Learning

Orange County School Board members are meeting Tuesday afternoon about the start of the next school year. 

Among the things they are considering is pushing back the start date from Aug. 10 to Aug. 21. 

School board members also are deliberating over a virtual option called LaunchEd@home, which would combine face-to-face and distance learning according to parents’ preferences. 

The board members heard hours of public testimony from teachers and parents who overwhelmingly opposed reopening brick-and-mortar schools as the coronavirus surges.

Among them was Ashley Modesto, a math teacher. She was fearful. 

“We are ready to go digital. We are ready to stay home and do whatever it takes to avoid a loss in academic gains rather than a loss in life.” 

The state Department of Education issued an executive order last week requiring schools to reopen five days a week and offer the full slate of services. 


