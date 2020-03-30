 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Despite Hamburger Mary’s Opposition, Orlando City Council Approves Church Street Development Project

Photo: George Pastushok

The Orlando City Council has approved the extension of a Church Street Development project despite opposition from a neighboring business. 

Lincoln Properties is planning a 32-story tower on the site of the Church Street Ballroom and a food hall at the Bumby Arcade. 

Hamburger Mary’s says the development will hurt its business. 

But Commissioner Robert Stuart says the landlord has a right to complete the last two phases of a project they started back in 2015. 

“This pandemic is going to buy them some time to be able to move forward. The city has resources that are available.”

He says the city could offer these grants and available property to help the iconic LGBTQ restaurant move to another location.

Mayor Buddy Dyer said he hopes Lincoln Properties can work with Hamburger Mary’s to address their concerns.

“I would hope that Lincoln takes into account the feelings that the community has for Hamburger Mary’s in good faith and do what they can do.”

Owners Michael Rogier and John Paonessa wrote to the commission saying the project will cut off access to the rooftop and side entrance and bring in competition.

The City of Orlando held it’s first virtual meeting Monday to comply with a countywide stay-at-home order.

