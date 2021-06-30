 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
DeSantis Vetoes Proposed Changes to Auto Insurance

by Valerie Crowder (WFSU)

Governor Ron DeSantis has used his veto pen for a second time following this year’s legislative session, rejecting four bills last night. One of the bills would’ve brought changes to the state’s long-standing car insurance requirements.

One of the vetoed bills would’ve done away with a decades-old state requirement for all drivers to purchase personal injury protection — which covers the insured.

Instead, the measure would’ve required them to purchase death or bodily injury liability coverage up to at least $25,000 dollars.

The state’s current model is known as a “no-fault” system. Under it, drivers are required to purchase up to at least $10,000 dollars for personal injury protection.

Florida is the only “no-fault” state among a dozen that doesn’t currently require drivers to purchase bodily injury coverage.

In a veto statement, DeSantis wrote the measure wouldn’t have addressed the current system’s flaws and could’ve potentially hurt both the market and consumers. Now that the measure’s been vetoed — it will head back to the Senate. The legislature could override the veto with a two-thirds majority vote in both chambers.


