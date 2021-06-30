DeSantis Vetoes Proposed Changes to Auto Insurance
Governor Ron DeSantis has used his veto pen for a second time following this year’s legislative session, rejecting four bills last night. One of the bills would’ve brought changes to the state’s long-standing car insurance requirements.
One of the vetoed bills would’ve done away with a decades-old state requirement for all drivers to purchase personal injury protection — which covers the insured.
Instead, the measure would’ve required them to purchase death or bodily injury liability coverage up to at least $25,000 dollars.
The state’s current model is known as a “no-fault” system. Under it, drivers are required to purchase up to at least $10,000 dollars for personal injury protection.
Florida is the only “no-fault” state among a dozen that doesn’t currently require drivers to purchase bodily injury coverage.
In a veto statement, DeSantis wrote the measure wouldn’t have addressed the current system’s flaws and could’ve potentially hurt both the market and consumers. Now that the measure’s been vetoed — it will head back to the Senate. The legislature could override the veto with a two-thirds majority vote in both chambers.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity