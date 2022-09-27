DeSantis urges people living along the I-4 corridor to prepare ahead of Ian

Gov. Ron DeSantis and state emergency personnel say Hurricane Ian could land in South Florida and then rip across the state before exiting into the Atlantic.

As #HurricaneIan approaches, locally ordered evacuations are in effect. Check your evacuation zone so you and your family can make informed evacuation decisions. Find your zone at: https://t.co/zT0tDvgR7j pic.twitter.com/g1Q66nIC4z — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 27, 2022

With Ian possibly moving across the interior of Florida, Central Floridians should be actively preparing for the hurricane and heeding the advice of emergency officials.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says that includes people living along I-4 who should prepare for high winds, flooding and possible tornadoes from the storm.

“So if you’re in some of those interior parts of the state of Florida from kind of up I-4 almost and some of those things. Just anticipate, now it’s not like it’d be a category three hurricane by the time it gets to you. But anticipate interruptions, anticipate wind, anticipate a lot of rain.”

DeSantis says there’s water throughout Florida that could easily spill over during heavy periods of rain.

“And of course we have rivers and waterways all throughout the state of Florida including the interior that are in danger of overflowing under those circumstances. And so just continue to watch the weather wherever you are in the state of Florida. Heed the advice of your local officials.”

More than 2.5 million Floridians are currently under evacuation orders in the state.