 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


DeSantis suspends two Sumter County commissioners charged with perjury

by (WMFE)

Sumter County commissioners Oren Miller and Gary Search have been suspended after being charged with perjury. Photo: Joe Byrnes/WMFE/File


Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Sumter County commissioners Gary Search and Oren Miller on Thursday.

The men, both 71-year-old residents of The Villages, were charged last month with committing perjury during an investigation into possible Sunshine Law violations.

Prosecutors accused them of lying under oath during a criminal investigation into complaints that they had communicated about county business outside of public meetings.

Investigators subpoenaed cellphone records and reported finding more than 40 calls between the two men, often near meeting times.

But when questioned, prosecutors say Search denied the cellphone calls and Miller claimed they had stopped months before they actually did.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

Reached by phone Thursday afternoon, Miller said, quote, “I’m innocent. I will be vindicated.”


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP