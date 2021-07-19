DeSantis Signs Legislation To Boost Florida Wildlife Corridor

Gov. Ron DeSantis was in central Florida on Monday to sign a bill into law aimed at boosting land conservation along the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

DeSantis signed the measure using seven ceremonial pens at the Disney Wilderness Preserve, which is situated in the Everglades’ headwaters.

The measure is aimed at protecting fragile watersheds and imperiled species like the Florida panther by preventing the fragmentation of natural lands. Here’s conservationist Carlton Ward.

“Florida, as we’ve heard, has been leading the country in land conservation with programs like Florida Forever. And through this Florida Wildlife Corridor Act, through this framework, we will be the national and global example of what is possible for nature and economies together.”

The bill also is aimed at rescuing the Little Wekiva River, which has grown clogged with silt as central Florida’s construction boom continues.