DeSantis signs financial literacy education bill into law

Gov. DeSantis on Tuesday signed a new law that adds a financial literacy course as a graduation requirement for the state’s high school students.

The measure was unanimously approved during the 2022 legislative session.

“Financial literacy is an important life skill for a student to have,” said DeSantis, who signed the bill at Innovation Preparatory Academy in Wesley Chapel.

“Ensuring our students have the skills to manage their finances and perhaps one day own a business will pay dividends for our state. I am proud to sign this bill to support the future of Florida’s students and ultimately their families and communities.”

The course will cover topics such as how to manage bank accounts and credit cards, as well as types of savings and investments.

Outgoing Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said the legislation will help students better understand economic issues like how a credit score can impact their lives.

“This is just another piece of education agenda items that the Governor has pushed and passed and this one is very important,” said Corcoran. “People with a low credit score spend hundreds of thousands of dollars over the course of their life. That’s more than someone with a better credit score and its simply because of that score.”

SB 1054 — titled “The Dorothy L. Hukill Financial Literacy Act,” applies to students entering high school in the 2023-24 school year and thereafter.