 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


DeSantis Signs Bipartisan Legislation Affecting Children With Disabilities

by Christine DiMattei (WLRN)

Photo: Nathan Anderson


Schools must soon follow stricter guidelines when it comes to restraining students with cognitive, developmental and behavioral disabilities.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed last night a bipartisan bill that requires video monitoring in classrooms with students who have disabilities upon written request and prohibits staff from confining those students in a room by themselves.

State Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book sponsored the bill. In a post-session interview, she said it was among several Democratic legislative victories:

“Democrats were able to work across the aisle in a completely Republican controlled legislature to get some really great pieces of policy passed. Reforms to the child welfare system, to prohibit the use of seclusion and restraint in unsafe ways in special education classrooms, to protect cyclists, reforms to the Neurological Injury Compensation Association for brain-damaged newborns.”

DeSantis also signed into law last night the Neurological Injury Compensation Association bill. The legislation allows for higher payments to families of infants born with a brain injury. The new laws take effect July 1st.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP