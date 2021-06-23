DeSantis Signs Bipartisan Legislation Affecting Children With Disabilities

Schools must soon follow stricter guidelines when it comes to restraining students with cognitive, developmental and behavioral disabilities.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed last night a bipartisan bill that requires video monitoring in classrooms with students who have disabilities upon written request and prohibits staff from confining those students in a room by themselves.

State Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book sponsored the bill. In a post-session interview, she said it was among several Democratic legislative victories:

“Democrats were able to work across the aisle in a completely Republican controlled legislature to get some really great pieces of policy passed. Reforms to the child welfare system, to prohibit the use of seclusion and restraint in unsafe ways in special education classrooms, to protect cyclists, reforms to the Neurological Injury Compensation Association for brain-damaged newborns.”

DeSantis also signed into law last night the Neurological Injury Compensation Association bill. The legislation allows for higher payments to families of infants born with a brain injury. The new laws take effect July 1st.