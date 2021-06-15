 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
DeSantis Signs Bill Requiring Moments Of Silence In K-12 Schools

by Robbie Gaffney (WFSU)

Photo: Kajetan Sumila


Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill requiring moments of silence in K-12 schools.

First-period teachers will begin the moment of silence each day and it will last one to two minutes. Teachers won’t be able to tell students what to reflect on during that time. DeSantis says the new law is meant to protect religious freedom.

“We think it’s something that’s important to be able to provide each student the ability every day to be able to reflect and to be able to pray as they see fit. The idea that you can just push God out of every institution and be successful—I’m sorry our founding fathers did not believe that.”

The new law encourages parents to discuss with their children how to best spend their time during each day’s moment of silence.


