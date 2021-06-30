DeSantis Signs 94 Bills Into Law
Governor Ron DeSantis has now acted on every bill that passed the legislature this session.
Last night, he approved 94 bills and vetoed four.
One of the measures signed into law is legislation allowing people to carry guns in churches that occupy school property.
DeSantis also enacted guarantees that parents may access all of their child’s school records, including notes from counseling sessions.
And more than a dozen bills he approved Tuesday only affect specific county and city governments. The legislature passed 275 bills this session. DeSantis has vetoed five.
