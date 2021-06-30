 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


DeSantis Signs 94 Bills Into Law

by Valerie Crowder (WFSU)


Governor Ron DeSantis has now acted on every bill that passed the legislature this session.

Last night, he approved 94 bills and vetoed four.

One of the measures signed into law is legislation allowing people to carry guns in churches that occupy school property.

DeSantis also enacted guarantees that parents may access all of their child’s school records, including notes from counseling sessions.

And more than a dozen bills he approved Tuesday only affect specific county and city governments. The legislature passed 275 bills this session. DeSantis has vetoed five.


