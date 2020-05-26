 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


DeSantis Sends Jamaican- and Cuban-American to Supreme Court

by The Associated Press (WMFE)

Gov. DeSantis holds a press conference at Orlando Health, 04/26/20. Image: facebook live screengrab

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

MIAMI (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed two South Floridians from minority communities to the state Supreme Court.

DeSantis on Tuesday picked Renatha Francis and John Couriel to replace Barbara Lagoa and Robert Luck.

DeSantis also appointed Luck and Lagoa to the court last year, but they were subsequently appointed to the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeal.

Francis has served as a circuit court judge since 2017, and the past six months in the family and probate division in Palm Beach County. She immigrated to the U.S. as an adult.

Couriel works in private practice, but previously worked as an assistant U.S. attorney.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP