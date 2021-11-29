 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


DeSantis says budget includes pay increases for state law enforcement

by (WMFE)

Gov. Ron DeSantis wants significant pay increases for state law enforcement and some corrections officers.

He made that announcement Monday in Orlando.

The governor’s budget will also include a repeat of last year’s $1,000 bonus for law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMTs.

DeSantis says his budget will increase the starting pay for state law enforcement officers by 20%.

“My proposal,” he said, “also includes an increase in pay of 25% for all other state sworn law enforcement personnel to help our state law enforcement agencies retain the folks we already have and also to reward them for hard work serving and protecting Floridians.”

He wants to spend $124 million to increase the base pay for state corrections officers to $20 an hour.

DeSantis says he aims to improve recruitment and retention.

He already proposed a $5,000 signing bonus for new police recruits, including officers from out of state.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP