DeSantis Proposes Legislation That Would Withhold Funding From Cities That ‘Defund The Police’

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



In keeping with President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign’s focus on being the “party of law and order,” Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing legislation that stiffens penalties for violence at protests.

Dubbed the “Combating Violence, Disorder and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act,” the measure would create a 6-month mandatory minimum jail sentence for anyone who strikes an officer.

It also makes it a felony to obstruct a roadway or deface monuments as part of a “violent or disorderly assembly.

Going a step further, the proposal also withholds state funding and grants from local governments that attempt to slash law enforcement budgets. DeSantis debuted the legislation alongside local law enforcement in Polk County.