Central Florida News


DeSantis proposes changes to standardized testing

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Sonya Lane


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will ask the Legislature to get rid of the current annual standardized testing in public schools and replace it with assessments taken throughout the year to take into consideration individual student needs.

DeSantis made the announcement Tuesday in Miami-Dade County.  The Florida Standards Assessment are given at the end of each school year to assess students’ gains.

The Department of Education website says the tests help students succeed.

But DeSantis said the system has flaws, including identifying students’ weaknesses at the end of the year, instead of being able to help them during the current school year.


