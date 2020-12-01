 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


DeSantis promised no forced COVID-19 vaccinations. Now there’s a bill for that

by (WMFE)

Image: VA VAntage Point blog

Florida has no plans to order people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in November that getting a vaccine, when it’s available, will be “the choice of each and every Floridian.”

But under state law, the surgeon general can order vaccinations — along with other measures — during a public health emergency.

And Republican State Rep. Anthony Sabatini of Lake County wants to change that. He filed a bill Monday to strip the state of that authority.

Sabatini has waged a months-long battle against government efforts to slow the virus

He has filed lawsuits against local mask mandates and opposed other restrictions in the name of personal freedom.

In two other bills filed Monday, Sabatini would limit school board members to eight years in office and allow concealed-carry permit holders to bring guns on college facilities.


Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

