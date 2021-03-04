 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


DeSantis predicts fewer than 50% of residents under 50 will get coronavirus vaccine

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has focused on putting seniors first during his vaccine rollout. Image: Florida Channel video

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Gov. Ron DeSantis predicts that fewer than half of Florida residents under 50 will get vaccinated against COVID-19 when they become eligible.

But  inoculating younger residents will be essential to truly crushing the coronavirus.

The governor says he expects a much lower turnout among 25-year-olds than 75-year-olds, who are more likely to get seriously ill. 

“I mean, honestly, that’s sensible because the risk is much different in those,” he said during a press conference in Crystal River.

Dr. Michael Lauzardo, deputy director of the University of Florida’s Emerging Pathogens Institute, says focusing on seniors makes a lot of sense early on while vaccines are limited.

But that addresses the consequences, not the source of the pandemic.

“Almost 75 percent of transmission, in other words, the spread of COVID, is from people in their 20s, 30s and 40s,” he said. “So until we start vaccinating people under the age of 50, we’re not really having a big impact on the transmission or spread.”

Just protecting the most vulnerable, he says, is, quote, “a false choice” that will leave the pandemic unchecked.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP