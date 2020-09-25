DeSantis Orders Florida Into Phase 3, Lifting Most Business Restrictions

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Gov. Ron DeSantis today declared that businesses in Florida can operate at full capacity, more than seven months after the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“In the state of Florida, we are today moving into what we initially called phase three. And what that will mean for the restaurants is that there will not be limitations from the state of Florida.”

Speaking in St. Petersburg, DeSantis said local governments will not be able to restrict bars or restaurants to 50 percent capacity anymore, without providing justification and detailing the costs.

Under phase 3, the governor’s plans say concert halls can also fully reopen, as can theme parks, gyms, nail salons and other businesses.

DeSantis said the news isn’t a sign that the virus is contained.

“I would just tell people the fact that you continue to move forward with the economy doesn’t mean the virus disappears. So people should just understand it’s something that we are going to have to deal with.”

The governor said phase 3 re-opening takes effect immediately.