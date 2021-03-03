 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
DeSantis: Doctors Can Now Certify Patients Under 65 Eligible For COVID Vaccine

An executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis taking effect Wednesday is expanding eligibility to COVID-19 vaccines – this time to those under 65 with pre-existing conditions.

Currently, frontline health care workers, patients and workers in long-term care facilities and Floridians 65 and older can get vaccinated. Patients deemed by a hospital to be “extremely vulnerable” can also get vaccinated.

But DeSantis signed Executive Order 21-47, which takes effect Wednesday, allows police officers, firefighters and school personnel aged 50 and older to get a vaccine.

Additionally, the new order allows doctors, pharmacists and advanced registered nurse practitioners to vaccinate a patient they certify as extremely vulnerable to COVID-19. The Florida Department of Health released that form late Tuesday – but there are no current criteria on what conditions qualify.

Rather, the form just requires doctors to attest that they believe the patient is extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.

Currently, hospitals can vaccinate people under 65 with medical conditions that make them more vulnerable to COVID. Most hospital systems so far have had precious few vaccines, and have been giving them to patients with cancer and on organ transplant waiting lists.

Orlando Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith has been advocating for more people to get the vaccine.

The expansions come as Florida is expecting 175,000 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine – which requires just one dose and does not need to be kept frozen. This order – combined with the incoming Johnson &  Johnson vaccine – could set the stage for more Floridians to get the vaccine at a doctor’s office.

 


