DeSantis: Doctors Can Now Certify Patients Under 65 Eligible For COVID Vaccine

An executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis taking effect Wednesday is expanding eligibility to COVID-19 vaccines – this time to those under 65 with pre-existing conditions.

Currently, frontline health care workers, patients and workers in long-term care facilities and Floridians 65 and older can get vaccinated. Patients deemed by a hospital to be “extremely vulnerable” can also get vaccinated.

But DeSantis signed Executive Order 21-47, which takes effect Wednesday, allows police officers, firefighters and school personnel aged 50 and older to get a vaccine.

Additionally, the new order allows doctors, pharmacists and advanced registered nurse practitioners to vaccinate a patient they certify as extremely vulnerable to COVID-19. The Florida Department of Health released that form late Tuesday – but there are no current criteria on what conditions qualify.

Rather, the form just requires doctors to attest that they believe the patient is extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.

Individuals 65 and older and frontline health care workers can pre-register for vaccine appointments and be notified when appointments are available in their area by visiting https://t.co/uxEGdokIwp or find the complete list of numbers by county at https://t.co/CscaNQDlBP pic.twitter.com/sN7IrSuv0u — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) February 11, 2021

Currently, hospitals can vaccinate people under 65 with medical conditions that make them more vulnerable to COVID. Most hospital systems so far have had precious few vaccines, and have been giving them to patients with cancer and on organ transplant waiting lists.

Orlando Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith has been advocating for more people to get the vaccine.

Beginning 3/3, medically vulnerable in FL under 65 should complete this form in order to be vaccinated. Since it was just published at 10:49P, Pharmacies won’t begin using it until 3/5. Use a doc’s note as an alternative. DM us if your appt gets cancelled and we’ll try to fit it! pic.twitter.com/bekTMA4U4r — Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) March 3, 2021

The expansions come as Florida is expecting 175,000 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine – which requires just one dose and does not need to be kept frozen. This order – combined with the incoming Johnson & Johnson vaccine – could set the stage for more Floridians to get the vaccine at a doctor’s office.

