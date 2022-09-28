DeSantis on impending Ian: “It’s going to be a nasty, nasty two days”

Gov. Ron DeSantis is advising Floridians to hunker down as Hurricane Ian could make landfall Wednesday in South Florida as a major Category 5 storm.

Gov. DeSantis Delivers 7:30 A.M. Update on Hurricane Ian https://t.co/riwd0XzkT5 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 28, 2022

DeSantis is warning Central Florida residents to seek shelter, stay off the roads, and to make contact with family and loved ones when possible.

He says with a storm of this magnitude, power and cell tower outages are to be expected.

“It is going to have major, major impacts in terms of wind, in terms of rain, in terms of flooding. So this is going to be a nasty nasty day, two days.”

DeSantis also reminded Floridians to avoid driving or walking through standing water after a storm and to stay away from downed power lines.

“There’s going to be damage to infrastructure with a storm of this nature and power and communications and all those things can be affected.”

