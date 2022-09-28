 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
We’ve modified 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV broadcasts. Tune in for the latest hurricane Ian updates at 4 minutes and 40 minutes after the hour.
DeSantis on impending Ian: “It’s going to be a nasty, nasty two days”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a news conference Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)


Gov. Ron DeSantis is advising Floridians to hunker down as Hurricane Ian could make landfall Wednesday in South Florida as a major Category 5 storm. 

DeSantis is warning Central Florida residents to seek shelter, stay off the roads, and to make contact with family and loved ones when possible.

He says with a storm of this magnitude, power and cell tower outages are to be expected. 

“It is going to have major, major impacts in terms of wind, in terms of rain, in terms of flooding. So this is going to be a nasty nasty day, two days.”

DeSantis also reminded Floridians to avoid driving or walking through standing water after a storm and to stay away from downed power lines. 

“There’s going to be damage to infrastructure with a storm of this nature and power and communications and all those things can be affected.”

Follow @wmfeorlando for all the latest on the storm.


