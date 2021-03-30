 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


DeSantis Names New Chief Science Officer

by Andrea Perdomo (WLRN )

Gov. Ron DeSantis pointed out that the doses at FEMA sites opening next week will be in addition to the increasing supply provided to the state. Image: Florida Channel video

While in Miami Dade County today, Governor Ron DeSantis named the state’s new Chief Science officer, Dr. Mark Rains.

“He comes to us with over 30 years of experience in environmental science and hydrology and he’s going to do a great job for the state of Florida,” DeSantis said.

Rains is the director of geosciences at the University of South Florida.

Florida Department of Environmental Protection secretary Noah Valenstein says Rains’ specialization in hydrology and eco-hydrogeology is a valuable asset.

“His expertise in managing water in the state of Florida is going to be key for us in dealing with blue-green algae blooms but also the impact of water flowing across landscapes like we see here in the Everglades. The Everglades is not the only area of Florida that we’re working on restoration and making sure that we are getting the water right,” Valenstein said.

Rains is the state’s second ever chief science officer. He is replacing Tom Frazer.


