 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
You Drive Public Radio - Make your donation now
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


DeSantis Names Florida’s First Chief Science Officer

by (WMFE)

The state’s first chief science officer is Thomas Frazer, director of the University of Florida’s School of Natural Resources and Environment.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment Monday.

Frazer was acting director of the University of Florida’s Water Institute. He was selected from 34 applicants as part of a nationwide search.

As chief science officer Frazer will oversee the newly established Office of Environmental Accountability and Transparency.

DeSantis announced the new position in January as part of a sweeping executive order targeting toxic algae and widespread water quality problems.

The governor describes Frazer as, “one of Florida’s leading environmental researchers.”

 


Support 90.7 WMFE

Stories like these are made possible by contributions from readers and listeners like you.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP