 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


DeSantis Introduces Legislation On Toxic Algae

by (WMFE)

Gov. Ron DeSantis is introducing new legislation targeting toxic algae.

The legislation is based on recommendations from the Blue-Green Algae Task Force he appointed after toxic algae gripped the state last year.

Among other things the measure addresses wastewater spills. DeSantis says under current law the Department of Environmental Protection can intervene only after a spill occurs.

“Under our legislation the Department of Environmental Protection will have the authority to intervene on the front end by inspecting these systems and requiring appropriate proactive measures to better upkeep wastewater facilities so that we can avoid these discharges in the future.”

The legislation also addresses septic tanks and agricultural practices.

Eric Eikenberg of the Everglades Foundation says the legislation is part of the administration’s comprehensive strategy after toxic algae gripped the state last year.

“We have had environmental announcements and raising awareness to our environmental issues more in the last nine months than we have in the last decade.”

 


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor for NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and many other top news organizations. Her in-progress book on the Everglades is under contract with Johns ... Read Full Bio »

TOP