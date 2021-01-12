DeSantis in The Villages: HHS guidance is ‘do what Florida is doing’

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Governor Ron DeSantis was in The Villages Tuesday morning to mark the opening of a mass vaccination site and to emphasize his seniors-first approach.

DeSantis announced that seniors will be able to register at sumterfl.saferestart.net. The drive-in Villages location is vaccinating 800 to 1,000 people a day.

All the spots were already booked on Tuesday, but you could sign up to be notified by text, email or phone.

National media reports that the Department of Health and Human Services has new guidelines encouraging immediate vaccinations for everyone over 65 and not holding vaccines in reserve for the second dose.

In that, DeSantis finds an affirmation of Florida’s approach.

“There is a report this morning that HHS is now going to tell states, basically, do what Florida is doing, focus on that 65 and up population,” he said.

He expects the state will quickly use the 250,000 doses shipped this week. If more come, he says, sites like those in Orange County, Miami-Dade and The Villages will get them in arms.