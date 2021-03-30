DeSantis In Miami-Dade Touts Progress On Project To Restore Everglades Water Flow

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Governor Ron DeSantis was in western Miami Dade County today to highlight the progress of a project designed to help restore the flow of water through the Everglades.

Five miles of roadbed on Tamiami Trail is being removed as part of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan.

“That’ll improve the volume of water flowing south through the Everglades and support reducing harmful discharges from Lake Okeechobee to the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie estuaries,” DeSantis said.

Removing the roadbed will also reduce flooding. That’s according to Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Noah Valenstein.

“Our tribal nations, when we have high water levels are having flooding on their own homes. This is not acceptable and we look forward to seeing more water flowing south,” Valenstein said.

DeSantis says the Tamiami Trail project is expected to be complete by January 2022.