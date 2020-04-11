Central Florida Number Of Cases Inch Upward; DeSantis: I-4 Roadwork Will Speed Up: Your Coronavirus Update For 4/11

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Updated 12:30 p.m.

Some 438 Floridians have died from COVID-19, according to the latest figures from the Florida Department of Health.

Florida has had 18,494 positive cases, and 2,528 people have been hospitalized.

Orange County has had 914 cases, the most in Central Florida. The county has had 133 hospitalizations and 13 deaths. Marion County has had the fewest cases at 83, nine hospitalizations and two deaths. Sumter County, home to the sprawling retirement community of The Villages, has had 107 cases, 27 hospitalizations and 9 deaths.

Nationwide, there are 503,504 confirmed cases and 18,860 deaths. The country’s number of deaths topped Italy’s on Saturday, make the U.S. outbreak the deadliest in the world. Across the globe, there are 1.72 million cases and 104,938 deaths.

Updated 12 p.m.

DeSantis: I-4 Roadwork Will Speed Up

By Amy Green, WMFE

Gov. Ron DeSantis says construction on the I-4 Ultimate will accelerate by one to two months.

The effort comes as DeSantis aims to speed up transportation projects statewide while the coronavirus keeps Floridians at home and traffic light.

“The segments of the project we are accelerating include large portions of westbound I-4 beginning at the State Road 434 interchange in Longwood, extending through downtown Orlando and parts of the State Road 408 interchange, which is the most heavily traveled interchange within the I-4 Ultimate project,” the governor said Saturday.

The $2.3 billion I-4 Ultimate is aimed at refurbishing 21 miles of Central Florida’s busiest thoroughfare through Orange and Seminole counties. Work is to be complete in 2021.

DeSantis says his administration worked with private contractors involved in the project to identify segments where construction could pick up.