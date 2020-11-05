 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
DeSantis: Florida now a model for how to do elections

Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida may have "vanquished the ghosts of Bush versus Gore." Video image: The Florida Channel

Gov. Ron DeSantis took a victory lap Wednesday because, for once, Florida has completed a general election without a vote-counting controversy.

The governor sees Florida as a model for other states.

Florida’s difficulty holding elections reached legendary status in the year 2000.

The race between Al Gore and George W. Bush was marred here by punch cards with hanging chads, butterfly ballots that confused voters and a recount halted by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Just two years ago, Florida had multiple recounts and complications in South Florida.

Now, DeSantis says, the state has put in the work on election administration.

“Perhaps 2020 was the year that we finally vanquished the ghosts of Bush versus Gore,” he said.

Florida’s changes include early counting of mail-in ballots.

In some states, the ongoing count of those ballots has delayed results. And DeSantis says people are asking why those states can’t be more like Florida.


