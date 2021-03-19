DeSantis extends coronavirus vaccine eligibility to everyone 50 and older

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Governor Ron DeSantis announced Friday that on Monday state eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine will extend to residents 50 and older.

The move comes one week after the age was lowered to 60.

The governor has focused on putting seniors first. Now nearly 70 percent of residents 65 and older have gotten a vaccine and demand is down.

“So, we’ll do the 50,” DeSantis said during a press conference. “Then I think our next move will most likely be to just say anyone who qualifies under the EUA’s — to the 16 or 18 up depending on the shot.”

He is referring to the vaccines’ emergency use authorizations from the FDA.

Orange County has already gone a step further. Citing unmet capacity, Mayor Jerry Demings says the county’s drive-thru at the Convention Center will offer vaccines to anyone 40 and older.

DeSantis insists that “it’s not HIS decision to make” and says the county should focus instead on bringing its senior vaccinations up to the state average.