 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


DeSantis extends coronavirus vaccine eligibility to everyone 50 and older

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced Friday that on Monday state eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine will extend to residents 50 and older.

The move comes one week after the age was lowered to 60.

The governor has focused on putting seniors first. Now nearly 70 percent of residents 65 and older have gotten a vaccine and demand is down.

“So, we’ll do the 50,” DeSantis said during a press conference. “Then I think our next move will most likely be to just say anyone who qualifies under the EUA’s — to the 16 or 18 up depending on the shot.”

He is referring to the vaccines’ emergency use authorizations from the FDA.

Orange County has already gone a step further. Citing unmet capacity, Mayor Jerry Demings says the county’s drive-thru at the Convention Center will offer vaccines to anyone 40 and older.

DeSantis insists that “it’s not HIS decision to make” and says the county should focus instead on bringing its senior vaccinations up to the state average.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP