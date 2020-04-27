DeSantis: Employment System Already Broken; Antibody Tests Largely Unregulated; Golf Starts in June, Hockey Soon After; Your Coronavirus Update for 4/27

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Antibody tests go to market largely unregulated, warns house subcommittee chair

Hannah Hagemann, NPR News

Coronavirus antibody tests have garnered attention from officials as a potential tool to evaluate people’s immunity to the illness. But the majority of companies creating the tests have had little to no regulatory oversight, according to the chair of the House Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy.

Antibody tests, when accurate, can detect if someone has been exposed to the coronavirus in the past. More than 100 of these tests have been brought to market in the last several weeks, but the majority of them are not being tested by the Food and Drug Administration, said Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) in an interview on Sunday with NPR’s Weekend Edition.

Krishnamoorthi said that federal officials have told his subcommittee that companies selling antibody tests can go one of two routes as they seek to bring their products to market.

“One is to basically get authorization from the FDA to sell them, and four companies have taken advantage of that. And then the other is not to get any authorization from the FDA and go ahead and sell them, and 107 have taken advantage of that.”

In lieu of mandatory FDA authorization, the majority of antibody test-makers are “self-validating,” according to Krishnamoorthi.

“Because of this kind of voluntary compliance type of regimen,” he said, “there is absolutely no incentive for a junk test-maker to actually produce their results to the FDA.”

He added: “A Wild West of unregulated tests are now proliferating, and our biggest concerns are that they are unreliable, inaccurate and in many cases making fraudulent claims about their testing results.”

Even if test results are accurate, scientists still have many questions about what the presence of coronavirus antibodies means.

Some officials have suggested that people who have coronavirus antibodies in their blood would be safe from reinfection, or immune from the disease.

But scientists have urged skepticism about this idea. In a brief dated Friday, the World Health Organization cautioned, “There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.”

A major challenge in the global pandemic has been timely, accurate testing. Without population-wide testing, there are looming questions around how prevalent the disease really is.

That’s where accurate, widespread antibody testing could come in.

“Right now, only use a test that has been authorized by the FDA,” Krishnamoorthi advised. “They’ve listed a handful of tests that have actually been authorized on their website.”

Differing outcomes in Florida jail, prison hit by outbreak

The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Volusia County Branch Jail and the Tomoka Correctional Institution are practically neighbors, within two miles as the crow flies. But when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, the county jail and the state prison may as well be in different universes. Tomoka Correctional is battling the worst outbreak of the coronavirus among state prisons: 82 inmates and 10 staff members or correctional officers at Tomoka have tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, the Volusia County Branch Jail has not had a single case of coronavirus among its staff, correctional officers or among its approximately 1,200 inmates.

DeSantis: parts of Florida ‘on the other side’ of outbreak

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says that parts of the state are now “on the other side” of the coronavirus outbreak, and he will soon announce whether he will lift restrictions that have shuttered much of the state’s economy. The governor said at a Sunday briefing in Orlando that the “hysteria” in the early weeks of the outbreak has not materialized in Florida, despite dire speculation there would be many more deaths than the 1,000 the state has recorded thus far. As of Sunday, the state had more than 31,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Homeless families face high hurdles home-schooling their kids

Eilis O’Neill, NPR News

Eight-year-old Mariana Aceves is doing her math homework — subtraction by counting backward — while sitting on the bed she shares with her mom, Lorena Aceves.

They’re sitting on the bed because they have nowhere else to go. They live in an 8-foot-by-12-foot room called a tiny house. It’s part of Seattle’s transitional housing, where people experiencing homelessness can live until they find a job and a place of their own.

There’s room for the bed they share, a TV shelf and “a little tiny plastic dresser.”

“And then all of our clothing and our food goes underneath our bed,” Lorena Aceves says.

Tens of millions of kids are taking classes online at home right now because of the coronavirus pandemic. That’s hard enough for most families. But if you’re homeless and have no computer, sketchy Wi-Fi and no quiet place to study, it’s even more difficult. That’s the case for the 1.5 million schoolchildren currently experiencing homelessness across the United States.

When Seattle’s schools closed in March, Aceves had to quit her new job because she couldn’t find child care. She and her daughter have been holed up in their tiny house ever since.

“It’s the boredom,” Aceves says, “and me trying to reach out and find resources — work, a car, things like that — while also making sure that she’s entertained.”

Aceves and her daughter have a tiny amount of private space. Other homeless families have no privacy at all.

Sixteen-year-old Capelle Belij is living with his parents at a shelter, part of a network of family shelters in the Seattle area run by the nonprofit Mary’s Place.

The Belijes share a room with two other families, divided only by curtains.

“My friends, like, come up to my bed space and ask if I want to play or something,” Belij says. “If we had our own place, I could learn better.”

Three-quarters of children and youth considered homeless live doubled-up with another family. That’s the situation for the family of 17-year-old Michelle Aguilar. She’s part of KUOW’s youth reporting program called RadioActive.

“I can’t really find a specific space where it’s, like, quiet and calm and I can actually have Wi-Fi,” Aguilar says.

Since Aguilar’s shared bedroom doesn’t have Wi-Fi, she ends up in the living room or kitchen with the rest of her family.

“And they just, like, continue their chaotic life of yelling and screaming and, like, playing music and listening to the TV and cooking,” she says.

“Whenever I’m, like, in the environment of it being really loud,” Aguilar says, “I tend to, like, read over and over and over and over the assignment.”

“We’re definitely very concerned with there being an achievement gap during this time,” says Tisha Tallman, executive director of the National Center for the Education of Homeless Children and Youth. “The longer this goes, the more likely our children are to fall behind.”

And, Tallman adds, schools provide much more than an education. Many homeless kids get two meals per day there, and they rely on it as a safe and stable place to be.

Back in her tiny house, Lorena Aceves is trying to keep her daughter’s education on track with a strict schedule of math, reading and typing.

“Even though this is frustrating,” Aceves says, “we are having this time together, and that’s something typically that we don’t have.”

Aceves says it’s good to feel close to her daughter during a time that she has to stay far away from nearly everyone else.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says the unemployment system was already broken

Wilkine Brutus, WLRN

Governor Ron Desantis says the statewide problems with unemployment claims — were inevitable.

During a press conference in Orlando yesterday, Governor Desantis said the 77 million dollar flawed system was not designed for hundreds of thousands of claims at a moment’s notice — and it was bound to crash.

“This has been a tsunami that this system was not built for. And look, this system is a bad system and it was overpriced. I don’t know why they paid so much money for [it],” DeSantis said.

“But I would also say, even if you built a perfect system six months ago, no one would sit down and say, ‘Well, you should maybe plan on the economy just voluntarily ceasing’.”

Desantis says the state brought in 100 new servers to expand the filing capacity. Some people have now gone more than a month without benefits.

Golf to start in June, hockey will follow

Blaise Gainey, WFSU

While most sports talk in Florida has been focused on recent football acquisitions, the first sport to restart in the state will be golf.

Len Brown, the Executive Vice President for the Professional Golf Association, says they plan to resume play on June 8th but with major changes.

“Before they leave their home, we want to try get them tested and test results,” Brown said.

“Once they arrive to the site we’re going to test them again and then the plan is to test them during the week as well. We’re trying to make their environment a safe zone.”

Brown says the plan depends on the availability of testing.

The state’s professional hockey team, the Florida Panthers, plan on beginning the season in July and limiting the number of locations where games are played.

The team will sell a limited amount of tickets so social distancing guidelines can be maintained.

Researchers at the Florida Aquarium have successfully bred a species of endangered coral in captivity for the first time

Delaney Brown, WUSF

Keri O’Neil says that when it comes to finding a proper mate, Ridge Cactus Corals have the odds stacked against them.

“If the closest other coral of the same species is miles and miles away, then it becomes more and more difficult for those corals to successfully reproduce,” O’Neil said.

But O’Neil is a coral matchmaker. Since April 12, she’s witnessed two of these endangered corals give birth to 350 coral polyps. Now she and her team hope that once these polyps reach maturity they can reintroduce the species to Florida’s reefs.

“We’re like Tinder and the Head Start program- we’re the matchmakers. And then we’re also the nursery that takes care of all the babies,” O’Neil said.

The Ridge Cactus coral program is just one part of the Florida Aquarium’s larger coral conservation effort. Last August, the aquarium became the first organization to successfully spawn Atlantic Ocean coral in a laboratory environment.

Tampa mayor lightheartedly apologizes to NFL’s Tom Brady

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is poking fun at last week’s attention-grabbing incident involving NFL superstar Tom Brady.

Tampa didn’t exactly give Brady the best of welcomes when he was ejected from a downtown park while working out last Monday. The park was closed as part of city-wide efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.

In a letter posted on social media, the mayor apologized “for the miscommunication,” saying her previous law enforcement background prompted her to “investigate the sighting of a G.O.A.T running wild in one of our beautiful city parks.”

Brady is considered by some as the NFL’s “greatest of all time.” Brady recently left the New England Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

