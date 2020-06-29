 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
DeSantis Cuts 150K Meant for Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida From Budget

Photo: Max Delsid

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed more than one billion dollars in budget items today. Money meant for Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida’s Culinary Workforce Training Program was part of the cuts. 

The food bank had requested an additional 150,000 dollars needed to boost student enrollment in the Culinary Workforce Training Program.

Spokesperson Kelly Quintero said right now they can only serve about 60 students per graduating class. 

“It’s about shortening the line of those in need not just continuing to feed the line as we do everyday.”

Quintero said the program was already offering temporary assistance to help alumni who have been furloughed or laid off because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

“And it’s a really difficult situation because they’ve done everything that we’ve taught them to do and here they are facing the same situation that many Floridians are facing today.”

Quintero said without this money from the state, they’ll turn to the local community to make up the difference. 

She says the 16 week jobs and life skills training program helps low-income students find careers in the hospitality sector. The program has a 100 percent placement record.

