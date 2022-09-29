 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


DeSantis: Rising waters in central Florida after Hurricane Ian a “500-year flood event”

by (WMFE)

Residents check on one another in a flooded neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)


Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling rising waters in central Florida after Hurricane Ian a 500-year flood event.

Widespread flooding is reported across the region, as slow-moving Hurricane Ian inundates the St. Johns River and other waterways already swollen after a rainy summer.

Officials are urging residents to stay off the roads. In Seminole County, officials issued an executive order banning motorized boats from roadways. Here’s DeSantis. 

“This storm is having broad impacts across the state, and some of the flooding you’re going to see in areas hundreds of miles from where this made landfall are going to set records.”

Evacuations and rescues also have been reported. In Volusia County, a man drowned after slipping into a canal while trying to drain his pool.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s ... Read Full Bio »

TOP