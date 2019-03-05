DeSantis Brings Political Currency To Legislative Session

Governor Ron DeSantis addresses lawmakers this morning in his first state of the state, as Florida’s 60 day legislative session gets underway in Tallahassee.

Since taking office, DeSantis has wasted no time moving on campaign promises- pledging money for Everglades restoration, reiterating support for school choice and rescinding scores of appointments made by his predecessor, Rick Scott.

Republican political analyst Frank Torres tells Intersection he expects DeSantis to lay out his goals for the session, and for his first year in office

“I think he’s going to try to tout some of his early initiatives on both sides of the aisle, issues such as the environment, the education and the economy. And at the same time, sort of set the table for the upcoming legislative session. This is an energy we haven’t seen in the last eight years.”

Torres says lawmakers may also see more flexibility on policy from this new governor than his predecessor, as they try to get legislation through.

Democratic political analyst Dick Batchelor says DeSantis has moved quickly on campaign issues, and garnered bipartisan support for his environmental policy. Batchelor says Gov. DeSantis also has an advantage over his predecessor, Rick Scott, who “did not have a relationship with the legislature.”

“DeSantis does. He’s a former congressman, so he’s got that relationship. There will be issues that will come out where there will be a divide, but going into the session he’s got some political currency that, frankly, Scott did not have,” says Batchelor.