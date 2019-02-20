 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Space


DeSantis: Bring Space Force To Florida

by (WMFE)

President Trump signed plans Tuesday to create a scaled-back version of a Space Force. Governor DeSantis is asking the President to place the headquarters in Florida.

In a tweet, DeSantis asked the President to make Kennedy Space Center the headquarters of the Space Force Combatant Command. The Governor says space is part of Florida’s storied history, and is a logical fit for the state.

Trump signed Space Policy Directive 4, which moves the President closer to his goal of a space force. Under the directive, the Space Force will begin as a part of the Air Force, similar to how the Marine Corps is part of the Navy.

Cost details of the space command will be included in the 2020 budget proposal heading to Congress next month.

The call by the Governor came on Space Day as stakeholders talked to lawmakers in Tallahassee about the importance of the aerospace industry in Florida.


