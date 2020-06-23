Governor Ron DeSantis Says Bars, Pubs Found Noncompliant With Phase 2 Guidelines Will Lose Their License

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



DeSantis’ comments come a day after Knight’s Pub in Orlando was shut down after thirteen employees tested positive for coronavirus.

DeSantis said pubs and restaurants found operating a little over the required 50 percent occupancy might get a warning.

But he said places like Knight’s Pub – which was packed before it was shut down – will have their licenses suspended.

“If they’re operating at 55 percent OK give them a warning tell them hey 50. But if go in and it’s just like mayhem like Dance Party USA and it’s packed to the rafters. That’s just cut and dry and that’s not just an innocent mistake.”

Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears said he’s gotten more than 100 complaints about businesses since phase 2 began earlier this month.

Beshears said ABT officers will monitor pubs and bars from 5 pm to 1 am nightly passing out warnings and suspensions.

“And we are going to issue a warning to those that are trying to do the best they can. But that’s not what we’re talking about. But like I said, those that were flagrant we will be suspending their license.”

The Department of Health confirmed 28 patrons had tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting Knight’s Pub – along with the thirteen employees who had fallen ill.

