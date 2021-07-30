DeSantis announces executive order overruling school mask mandates

The CDC recommends universal masking in schools. So does the American Academy of Pediatrics.

But Governor Ron DeSantis is overruling that advice, even as the Delta variant of the coronavirus runs rampant in Florida.

He announced an executive order Friday “protecting the rights of parents” to decide whether kids should wear masks in school.

“I have young kids,” he said. “My wife and I are not going to do the masks with the kids. We never have. I want to see my kids smiling. I want them having fun.”

As the school year approaches, mask mandates have been hotly debated in school districts in central and South Florida.

Broward County has approved a mandate. Orange County has been monitoring the need for one.