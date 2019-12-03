 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


DeSantis Announces Buyouts For At-Risk Homes Damaged By Hurricane Irma

by (WMFE)

Image Credit: NOAA/CIRA

Gov. Ron DeSantis pledged $44 million to help 11 local governments buy out high-risk homes that were damaged by Hurricane Irma. 

Palm Bay in Brevard County will get $684,000. 

The money will help local governments buy out willing owners of homes that were damaged by Hurricane Irma and are situated in flood-prone locations. 

Local governments also can put the money toward a Federal Emergency Management Agency program aimed at making infrastructure more resilient to future disasters. 

Monroe County, which encompasses the Florida Keys and Everglades National Park, got the most money at $15 million. 

Marathon, also in the Florida Keys, got $5 million. Jacksonville and the Clay County Department of Emergency Management got $5 million. 

Irma in 2017 is estimated to have generated more than $11 billion in insurance claims statewide. 


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor for NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and many other top news organizations. Her in-progress book on the Everglades is under contract with Johns ... Read Full Bio »

TOP