DeSantis Announces Buyouts For At-Risk Homes Damaged By Hurricane Irma
Gov. Ron DeSantis pledged $44 million to help 11 local governments buy out high-risk homes that were damaged by Hurricane Irma.
Palm Bay in Brevard County will get $684,000.
The money will help local governments buy out willing owners of homes that were damaged by Hurricane Irma and are situated in flood-prone locations.
Local governments also can put the money toward a Federal Emergency Management Agency program aimed at making infrastructure more resilient to future disasters.
Monroe County, which encompasses the Florida Keys and Everglades National Park, got the most money at $15 million.
Marathon, also in the Florida Keys, got $5 million. Jacksonville and the Clay County Department of Emergency Management got $5 million.
Irma in 2017 is estimated to have generated more than $11 billion in insurance claims statewide.
