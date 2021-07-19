 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Deputies: 15-year-old boy fatally shot in central Florida

by The Associated Press (NPR)

Photo: Matt Popovich


OCOEE, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a teenage boy was fatally shot in central Florida.

Deputies responded to a call about a shooting around 4:40 a.m. Monday.

They found the 15-year-old with a gunshot wound.

The deputies tried to render aid, but the boy pronounced dead at the scene in Ocoee, which is near Orlando. No additional details were released.


