Deputies: 15-year-old boy fatally shot in central Florida
OCOEE, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a teenage boy was fatally shot in central Florida.
Deputies responded to a call about a shooting around 4:40 a.m. Monday.
They found the 15-year-old with a gunshot wound.
The deputies tried to render aid, but the boy pronounced dead at the scene in Ocoee, which is near Orlando. No additional details were released.
