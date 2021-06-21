Deputies: 1 killed, several shot at Father’s Day event

WILDWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say one person was killed and several others were wounded during a shooting at an annual Father’s Day event in central Florida.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday at Royal Park in Wildwood.

Sumter County Sheriff’s officials said a suspect is in custody. No additional details were available early Monday.

The names of those wounded in the shooting were not released, and their conditions were not available.

Wildwood is northwest of Orlando, near the intersection of Interstate 75 and Florida’s Turnpike.