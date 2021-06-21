Deputies: 1 killed, several shot at Father’s Day event

Photo: Matt Popovich
WILDWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say one person was killed and several others were wounded during a shooting at an annual Father’s Day event in central Florida.
The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday at Royal Park in Wildwood.
Sumter County Sheriff’s officials said a suspect is in custody. No additional details were available early Monday.
The names of those wounded in the shooting were not released, and their conditions were not available.
Wildwood is northwest of Orlando, near the intersection of Interstate 75 and Florida’s Turnpike.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.
GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity