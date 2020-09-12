 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Depression to strengthen in Gulf; TS Paulette to intensify

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Florida Storms

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen into a tropical storm, while Tropical Storm Paulette is expected to intensify into a hurricane on Saturday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Nineteen was just 35 miles west-southwest of Miami.

It could become a tropical storm in the Gulf later Saturday or early Sunday.

Tropical Storm Paulette is almost 650 miles southeast of Bermuda. It is expected to become a hurricane Saturday.

A third tropical storm — Rene — is not expected to strengthen and does not pose any threat to land.


