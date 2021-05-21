 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


DEO economist sees ‘positive sign’ as more people join labor force

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Credit: DEO

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate ticked up ever so slightly last month to 4.8%, but that doesn’t mean the state’s recovery has stalled.

The number of jobs and the number of people looking for work are both increasing.

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Chief Economist Adrienne Johnston sees a “positive sign” in a jobless rate increase paired with a growing labor force.

“It likely means that people are positive about employment opportunities and are therefore entering the job market by searching for work,” she said on call with reporters Friday.

The help-wanted ads posted online each month have increased dramatically. And so far, Florida has gained back more than half the 1.3 million jobs lost at the start of the pandemic.

In April, the Orlando metro area added 6,700 jobs, the biggest increase in the state.

As for Central Florida counties, Osceola has the highest unemployment rate, at 6.7%, followed by Sumter at 6.2%.

Brevard County has the lowest, at 4.5%.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP