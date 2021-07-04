 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Demolition crews move in at condo tower amid storm fears

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Stijn te Strake


SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Demolition workers are preparing to bring down the remainder of a partially collapsed condo building in South Florida that the governor warned was “tottering” and faced a heightened risk of failure in an approaching storm.

Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business of boring holes for explosives into the concrete of the still-standing portion of the tower in Surfside.

The operation carries risks, but officials say it cannot be avoided. Tropical Storm Elsa is looming in the Caribbean and forecast to hit the state by Tuesday morning.

The confirmed death toll stands at 24, but 121 people are still unaccounted for.


