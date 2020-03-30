 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Democratic Legislators: State Unemployment Benefits System Can’t Handle Demand

by (WMFE)
Jobs have grown, along with the work force. Unemployment has dropped. Photo: Flickr.

Photo: Flickr.

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Democratic legislative leaders are calling Florida’s unemployment benefits system “broken.” 

That’s as the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the U-S economy to a standstill. 

The legislative leaders say constituents can’t file claims for unemployment benefits because an online portal run by the Department of Economic Opportunity is virtually inaccessible. 

“It is becoming a challenge just to find any person in Florida who is eligible, who is newly eligible for unemployment benefits who has been able to successfully apply and begin to receive benefits,” Central Florida Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith says. 

The leaders say the problems mean the jobless can’t get help from an unprecedented $2 trillion federal stimulus package. 

The legislative leaders are calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to intervene. 

“For most Floridians that we’ve been in touch with that are our constituents it simply is not possible to apply right now, simply because wait times are so long, because of glitches, the system gets overloaded, all kinds of errors,” South Florida Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez says. 

The leaders say $275 a week is not enough and want the governor to make more money available to the jobless. They also want a 12-week limit lifted. 

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor for NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and many other top news organizations. Her in-progress book on the Everglades is under contract with Johns ... Read Full Bio »

TOP