Central Florida News


Democratic Leaders Call on Governor Ron DeSantis to Order a Moratorium on Evictions

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Photo: Patrick Perkins @pperkins

Democratic lawmakers are calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to put a statewide hold on evictions in place at least until the crisis is over.

Courts can’t perform evictions through April 17 as the Florida Supreme Court has ordered a hold on all non-essential business.

But State Representative Anna Eskamani wants Governor Ron DeSantis to extend the moratorium on evictions.

Otherwise, she says the state could see an uptick in homelessness.

“We could see the public health crisis become worse because these folks cannot shelter-in-place because they don’t have a place.”  

Eskamani says shelters are already overburdened and the hotels low-income families live in are closed. 

State Representative Shevrin Jones also supports clearer guidelines across the state on evictions.

He says landlords will get the refunds they need to make up for missed checks. 

“The stimulus package that has come out has made it clear for those individuals that are landlords that you can receive relief.”

Under the CARES Act, individuals will get a $1,200 dollar check, while families will earn a $2,400 check and $500 per child.

If you’d like to listen to the story, click on the clips. 


